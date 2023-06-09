Don't leave them yet. The Passion and Love! The SeeSaw of relationships.

Passion and Love

Today we are talking about the passion and love seesaw.

Yesterday was about salad and garbage. What's the difference between salad and garbage? time.

And if we neglect our relationships they begin to spoil.

Now, why would rational grown-ups neglect one of their special relationships? Either the passion has gone... or there are too many bricks in the wall. And if there is no passion... then building bricks is an easy thing to do.

That goes with our relationship with the Lord too. We can get whipped up and crazy at a worship service (maybe) and have lots of upward energy. That doesn't equate to quiet time or hearing. Or vise versa... never get to the passion.

The Lord's love just pours down on us... but we don't always know just how to receive... if we ever do.

Typically passion is when we are attracted to each other and trying different things, experimenting with life because we want a little bit more of the other person. Or brothers chasing dreams together... or father daughter share life time.

Whatever the relationship... if there is something out of the ordinary... it's exciting. And that creates memories and passion.

But that passion fades. Why?

Because for love to grow... it grows on the sameness. Getting into the patterns of life. The rhythm of doing things together. Living in the same home, getting the daily routines down with kisses and playfulness. Creating a happy home is a true blessing.

There is not a lot of passion in the routines and patterns. And that is where many relationships stop. They stop the passion differences and keep to the rhythms of the relationships. And seven or twenty years later they come to wonder what they ever saw in that person.

It is possible to have a dynamic relationship... both passionate and with security. The reason one foundation crumbles is because we didn't have the skill set to keep building on both sides of the seesaw.

And one of the biggest keys to that is being true to who you are. That would be understanding masculine and feminine energy.

That is a topic I am growing in at the moment and seeing possibilities in all types of ways to bring passions and stability.

I'll be sharing more later.

Blessings warriors.