It has been revealed that the military targets hit by Iranian missiles in central Israel were buildings belonging to a company called Aero Sol causing the most damage to the drone factory complex. Aero Sol in Petah Tikva east of Tel Aviv is an Israeli defense company that designs, manufactures and operates drones for government and military clients. Aero Sol systems are used throughout Israeli defense sector, making the factory an important node in the production network, specializing in Israeli military UAV platforms and technologies. The company produces four tactical drone platforms built for reconnaissance, intelligence and surveillance missions, and also produces composite components for major Israeli defense programs including spare parts, which are used in the helmets of F-15 and F-16 fighter jet pilots.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters in urgent Statement 92, stated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and Air Force carried out several joint and rapid strikes on the occupied Palestinian territories and the US in the gulf region from Thursday evening to Friday morning. People quickly circulated footage, showing another angle of the impact of Iranian ballistic missile, falling straight from the sky towards Petah Tikva, accompanied by the never-ending sound of sirens. It only took a few seconds for the sound of the explosion to reach its direct target, and people nearby were shocked while filming the scene of the arrival of the advanced missiles. In another part of the Air and Space Force's offensive and missile operations, and in accordance with the “return fire” tactics and continuation of missile launches, more than 50 locations in Tel Aviv and the occupied territories, were targeted by the “Khorramshahr 4” multi-warhead missile.

Footage from the impact site of the Iranian missile attack in Petah Tikva shows that there is a large crater behind the Aero Sol factory, but the factory strategic warehouse is flattened to the ground. Several live channels attempted to trace the crash site, claiming it landed in an "open area." This happened despite reports from Israel that initially censored the event, stating that the missile had destroyed a building. Another report said that a strategic warehouse had been destroyed. If a ballistic missile with a large payload lands right next to the target and destroys it, this is not an attack in an "open area" and such reports constitute disinformation, in which case Aero Sol strategic warehouse no longer exists.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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