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A WORLD JABBED INTO SUBMISSION!
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30 views • June 03, 2021
Video taken from Aminutetomidnite. - So many truths that don’t fit the global injection agenda are being swept under the “media rug”. The brain-washing of the general public keeps many people from critical thinking. Informed consent is not truly happening and is a misleading term as only one side of the story is being told. The other side needs to be heard. Shocking truths are found in this video!
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hOWKyl9FWsnw/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hOWKyl9FWsnw/
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