Truth/Faith in God/Jesus Will Get You Hated By All Nations

Understand the spiritual warfare we are in. If we are following the true gospel we already know we are hated by all nations, as we are in this world but not of this world. We are not here to please ourselves, we fight to please God; we deny ourselves to please God. We choose to suffer and die to please God as that is the option the devil presents to us. This can only happen if we are born again and converted. those who do not want to suffer will join the crowd and follow the world to maintain their status financially and otherwise.



The devil will put man in the position to seek to save their lives and in that process deny God; this is how the devil steals souls. People are put in a position to gain the world. People ignore that this world is run by the devil and when people love they do not make laws to legalise the murder of the most innocent of God's creation. People ignore that when you love you do not accept the praises of being a millionaire or billionaire while people are starving, and living in abject poverty.



People forget it is better to obey God than man. People forget the Bible states that the fearful ends up in the lake of fire. People forget the world hates the truth and gets offended by it.



People forget that man is not smarter or wiser than the devil and that without seeking the leading of the Spirit of God the devil will deceive us. Time is up for the devil and humanity. Those who seek to save their lives will lose it and their souls. Those who lose their lives for Christ sake shall find it. Death should be the least of our concern in the Battle against the devil and fallen angels, because God does not see those in Christ as dying.

Death is seen by God / Jesus as going to hell and being cast into the lake of fire and being tormented for eternity. Everlasting punishment is death. Everlasting life begins when we are converted and baptised with the Spirit of God. This is why the kingdom of God does not come with observation as it begins within us when we are born again, it is also why we can walk through the valley of the shadow of death and fear no evil, it is why we can rejoice when we suffer for Christ sake.



The devil is able to sift a person's faith to prove whether they are born again or not and he does it because he is in a war with God for the souls of men. The devil does not exclude anyone. he takes out his hatred for God and Jesus on us.



A person who is not born again in Christ will sacrifice their soul to save their flesh or their lives. The devil demonstrated his hatred for God by using Cain to kill his brother Abel. That hatred remains today but we are born into another gospel in this generation as satans ministers have crept in with a form of godliness where people do not understand or know the cost of following Christ.



Time is up for the devil and humanity; those who play at church are being caused to show whether they are for faith in God or will follow the devil leading the world in fear.



Matthew 24:9 KJV

“Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.”



Acts 14:22

King James Version

22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.



1 John 5:4

King James Version

4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.