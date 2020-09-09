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Tuesday Night Chat with Dr. B. Baker (Really Telling It Like It Is) "We're gonna have to believe that the word of God is true."
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6 views • September 09, 2020
Tuesday Night Chat with Dr. B. Baker (Really Telling It Like It Is) "We're gonna have to believe that the word of God is true." It's wisdom to be able to see things God's way. Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker To learn more about More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/ and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship [email protected] https://astoundinglove.org/ 1914 Trade Zone Boulevard San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: MAIN #TuesdayNightChat #LoveAstounding #ItIsSoSimple
(408) 945-4439: MAIN #TuesdayNightChat #LoveAstounding #ItIsSoSimple
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