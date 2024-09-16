Yemeni Forces shot down the 10th US MQ-9 Reaper drone, worth $30 Million - a few days ago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yemeni Forces shot down the 10th MQ-9 Reaper drone a few days ago.
Music was added to this video, so able to post it now.
Reapers, cost around $30 million each, are advanced drones capable of flying at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and can remain airborne for up to 24 hours.
Cynthia... I posted a previous video of the drone falling from the sky.
https://www.brighteon.com/af18b56a-6edd-4574-beb3-f13d13823eb5