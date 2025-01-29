Healing For the Fractured Soul Session 26: How to Open Up and Heal From Attachment Trauma

Last week we took a deep dive into the importance of attaching to a loving caregiver, especially your mother, during the precious infant and toddler years. When a child's needs are not met or are met with anger or abuse, we grow up without the ability to properly process our own emotions or even empathize with the pain of others. If you grew up in a dysfunctional family, you probably have some sort of attachment deficiency that can make life difficult not just for yourself but for those around you. Tonight we will go over some answers in the secular psychology world as well as the Word of God to help bring about healing and equip you with the tools to truly attach to the most loving Father of all. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-26/





*NEW!!!* Resistance Chicks General Store with 5 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%