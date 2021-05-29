Informed Consent: The Vaccine Safety Data You Need

SOURCE: Peak ProsperityYou know, it doesn't have to be this way.To combat vaccine skepticism, or hesitancy, I have a simple solution for the authorities; stop spinning the data and start being transparent and consistent.It's really not that hard to grasp. People don't like uncertainty and that is often a function of authorities being unclear or inconsistent.The bottom line is that the short-term safety data for the 3 major vaccines shows that while they may be far preferable to getting Covid, they are among the least safe vaccines ever produced.Informed people would almost certainly elect to receive the vaccines nonetheless, but they absolutely need the data.We deliver it, you make your own decisions.Links:CDC on who shouldn’t get the shot?LA TimesTypes of vaccinesCDC post-vaccine cycle thresholds less than or equal to 28