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X22 Report B 04. 01. 22.
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190 views • April 01, 2022
Ep. 2740b - [A]pril, MOAB, Events Are About To Unfold, No Deals, No Escape, Pain
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March was a crazy month, so much was produced and the American people needed to digest it, this is just the start. April showers, the MOAB is coming and events are about to unfold. The [DS] has lost the narrative, they cannot control what is coming, no matter how they spin it. All they will be left with is to shut everything down, but the patriots are prepared for this. No escape, no deals, each step of the way they will feel pain.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
March was a crazy month, so much was produced and the American people needed to digest it, this is just the start. April showers, the MOAB is coming and events are about to unfold. The [DS] has lost the narrative, they cannot control what is coming, no matter how they spin it. All they will be left with is to shut everything down, but the patriots are prepared for this. No escape, no deals, each step of the way they will feel pain.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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