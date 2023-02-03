Ukraine-The US Cannot Win in Ukraine- Col.Doug MacGregor tactician / geo-politics

Col. Doug MacGregor has been very honest in his assessments on how the U.S. is conducting a proxy war in Ukraine. He does a MUCH better job than the political hacks on Fox, CNN, and MS-NBC, et.al. It appears the Biden Administration is going to great lengths to fight the Ukraine war do protect Biden's connections to HIS extreme corruption in Ukraine, and also China. These two countries are "joined at the hip" with the Biden's and especially the Hunter Biden Laptop story that is starting to gain traction.

