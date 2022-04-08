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Caldwell E-Max Shadows Pro // Better than the original?
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21 views • April 08, 2022
I love my Caldwell E-Max Shadows, but will the new E-Max Shadows Pro retire them? I have been working with the Caldwell E-Max Shadows Pro for a while now and I am really enjoying them.
I have used them on the range, doing cardio and physical therapy, and when cutting wood for the Ultimate Gunsmith Work Bench Build.
#emax #shadows #earplugs #hearing @The Rogue Banshee @Caldwell Shooting
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh on Patreon: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:13 E-Max Shadows Pro Case
2:15 Shadows Pro Ear Tips
2:44 What comes with the Shadows Pro
3:16 Tether Cord
3:51 Shadows Pro Features
5:01 Shadows Pro Annoyances
7:11 Shadows Pro Bluetooth
9:16 Shadows Pro Ambient Noise
9:58 Shadows Pro Launch Digital Assistant
10:23 Shadows Pro Music Skip and Back Feature
10:52 Shadows Pro Carry Case
11:23 Shadows Pro Final Thoughts
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Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
I have used them on the range, doing cardio and physical therapy, and when cutting wood for the Ultimate Gunsmith Work Bench Build.
#emax #shadows #earplugs #hearing @The Rogue Banshee @Caldwell Shooting
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh on Patreon: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:13 E-Max Shadows Pro Case
2:15 Shadows Pro Ear Tips
2:44 What comes with the Shadows Pro
3:16 Tether Cord
3:51 Shadows Pro Features
5:01 Shadows Pro Annoyances
7:11 Shadows Pro Bluetooth
9:16 Shadows Pro Ambient Noise
9:58 Shadows Pro Launch Digital Assistant
10:23 Shadows Pro Music Skip and Back Feature
10:52 Shadows Pro Carry Case
11:23 Shadows Pro Final Thoughts
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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