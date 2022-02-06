CABAL-19 (Episode 3) Klaus Schwab & The TRUTH About COVID By Top EXPERTS War Pigs & Truth Is Like a Lion, 013022

Patriots, grab a bottle of Dramamine, because this is ONE FANTASTICALLY ENTERTAINING & INFORMATION-PACKED EPISODE that you DO NOT want to miss - and it will make your HEAD SPIN with some of the best footage about the topic at hand on the internet! NEVER BEFORE have you been able to get ALL THE FACTS & LIES about COVID-19 in one place than you will in this EPIC THIRD EPISODE of CABAL-19 - It features almost ALL of the TOP EXPERTS dealing with the COVID SCAMdemic, such as Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Pierre Kory & Catherine Austin Fitts. Produced in chapters, and covers ALL of the MOST IMPORTANT topics dealing with the Plandemic, including the Outbreak, Masks, the fake PCR Testing, Asymptomatic Transmission, Early Treatment, Censorship, Operation Warp Speed, “Safe and Effective” Treatments, V.A.E.R.S., the TRUTH about Vaccinating Children, Myocarditis, Blood Clots, Vaccinating Pregnant Women, COVID Propaganda, Vaccine Passports (Mark Of The Beast) and Solutions to all of the problems associated with the Plandemic.



BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE! Watch two more VERY SPECIAL SEGMENTS called 'COVID WAR PIGS' (a MIND-BLOWING Special Production by Pastor James Red Pills America, set to the background of none other than the Black Sabbath song, and then a final AWESOME & POWERFUL segment entitled 'THE TRUTH IS LIKE A LION', featuring Dr. Robert Malone. So buckle up, grab the Popcorn and get ready for the RIDE OF YOUR LIFE - and SHARE this EPIC EPISODE everywhere!

Thanks to James Red Pills America and BeforeItsNews.