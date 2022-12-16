This Is the Most Common Complaint About Pumping
What makes pumping milk a struggle?
In this video, Allison Tolman, the owner of New Little Life, where she focuses on combining br34stfeeding and pumping support for mothers who feel overwhelmed or under-informed, talks about the most common problems women encounter when pumping milk for their babies… 👶
According to Allison, many women complain that they struggle to pump out milk despite using a pump. 👩🍼
However, she explains that if a mother’s baby is br34stfeeding just fine, then they shouldn’t worry about their milk supply – the milk is there, but something has to be done DIFFERENTLY to get out as much milk as possible. 🍼
Check out the website in my profile to learn more about how to pump milk more effectively.
