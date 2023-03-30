Create New Account
TRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUMP. Good lord, how does this KEEP working?
LetsBoGrandon
Published 18 hours ago

Literally sick of hearing the shit. It came from Trump to begin with. What's the question here? Will there be fake arrests for fake crimes about shit no one ever cared about? HOW MUCH ATTENTION IS THIS GONNA GET YALL? Lol. Anyone ever heard of a thing called distraction? Hit meeee! [email protected]

trumppreppingsurvivalfalse arrest

