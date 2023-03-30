TRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUMP. Good lord, how does this KEEP working?

Literally sick of hearing the shit. It came from Trump to begin with. What's the question here? Will there be fake arrests for fake crimes about shit no one ever cared about? HOW MUCH ATTENTION IS THIS GONNA GET YALL? Lol. Anyone ever heard of a thing called distraction? Hit meeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.