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Vaccines Kill - Wake Up | Episode 14
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300 views • May 01, 2022
Liberty Man interviews Ernest Ramirez about the death of his son which occurred five days following his son's first Pfizer jab. Mr. Ramirez discusses how the medical establishment tried to sweep it under the rug, and how he now intends to fight the vaccine tyrants until the end. Paul Wittenberger discusses Covidland 3 with Liberty Man and how this system of coercion appears to be heading towards physically forced injections.
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Order Covidland 3
https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/covidland
Donate to Show
https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/live
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