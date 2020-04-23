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Who is Off-Com LET JUSTICE BE DONE THOUGH THE HEAVENS FALL
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31 views • April 23, 2020
Who is Ofcom (off com) and how did this un elected body become the guardians of free speech. Mark call for a judicial review.
https://www.ofcom.org.uk/about-ofcom/latest/features-and-news/david-icke-and-eamonn-holmes-decision
https://www.ofcom.org.uk/about-ofcom/latest/features-and-news/david-icke-and-eamonn-holmes-decision
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