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1 Dead 1 Seriously Injured And Austria Considers Halting Astra Jab!
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140 views • March 10, 2021
It seem Austria may do some good for their population as they consider halting the Astra jab the question is will they only now just bring in pfizer? Also it seems that nursing home staff in the US are refusing the jab in big numbers!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/08/one-nurse-dead-and-another-one-injured-as-austria-suspends-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-inoculations/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/can-workers-be-forced-to-get-the-covid-19-vaccine/ar-BB1emvL9
Thumbnail link:
https://medicalkidnap.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/03/Austria-Suspends-COVID-shots.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/03/08/one-nurse-dead-and-another-one-injured-as-austria-suspends-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-inoculations/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/can-workers-be-forced-to-get-the-covid-19-vaccine/ar-BB1emvL9
Thumbnail link:
https://medicalkidnap.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/03/Austria-Suspends-COVID-shots.jpg
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