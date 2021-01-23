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** BIDEN TAKES FIRST STEPS TO DISMANTLE U.S. ** - CNN Takes COVID Death Ticker off Screen – Tucker Carlson – 21/Jan/2021
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** TUCKER CARLSON: 21/Jan/2021
-Article & Video: https://menrec.com/watch-tucker-carlson-shows-that-on-bidens-first-day-cnn-finally-took-the-covid-death-ticker-off-the-screen/?utm_source=Inbox&;utm_medium=email&utm_content=subscriber_id:571786346&utm_campaign=Auto%20Send%20from%20The%20Mental%20Recession%20on%20January%2022,%202021%20at%2008:56:06%20AM
-- “Good evening and welcome to Tucker Carlson Tonight. It’s Joe Biden’s first day in office and you know what that means. CNN can finally take that COVID death ticker off the screen. There’s no reason for it now.”
“It’s not like you can blame Joe Biden for some Chinese virus that escaped from a lab in Wuhan. That wouldn’t be fair. Come on, now. CNN dutifully removed it this morning. Covid deaths? Settle down, America. It’s just a bad flu season.”
“Joe Biden apparently agrees. He and his family were photographed in Washington last night, without masks. But not a big deal, explained his flak today. ‘He was celebrating a historic day in our country. We have bigger things to worry about.’ Okay, makes sense.”
“By the way, what are those bigger things that Joe Biden is worrying about? Well, since this happens to be Joe Biden’s maiden day on the job, we can actually answer that question with some specificity. You can tell what people care most about by what’s at the top of their to-do lists. At the top of Joe Biden’s to-do list are two things. Opening the borders and crushing our country’s last remaining independent economic sector. So that’s what he is doing.”
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cnncurrent eventspoliticaldeep stateimmigrationglobalistbidenillegal aliensopen borderscovid
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