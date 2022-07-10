Dr. Ryan Cole: Due to Immune Suppression Caused by COVID Vaccine, We Would See a Consistent Two- to Threefold Increase in Certain Cancers

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https://gnews.org/post/pqwdc7d5
07/08/2022 Dr. Joseph Mercola and Dr. Ryan Cole discussed the topic of surging cases of cancer in correlation with the COVID jabs. According to Dr. Cole, many patients who have been cancer free for three, four or five years, found their stage 4 cancers flaring up like wildfire. “We’re going to see a consistent two to threefold increase in certain cancers.” he prognosticated