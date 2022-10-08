Devils Tower and BIGFOOT KILLS A HUNTER!! O.J. Ep. 5 #bigfoot #devilstower #RFB

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In this episode of #OVERLANDJOURNAL I am going to Run down the last weeks events as well as tell a story Penned By ex President Theodore Roosevelt In his gritty book "THE WILDERNESS HUNTER" As well as give you the history of #DEVILSTOWER The first National Monument in America.WHAT HAPPENED TO RFB https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ldVL...
LA WOMAN COVER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pOFl...
OVERLAND JOURNAL SEASON 1 PLAYLIST https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7JfL...
OVERLAND JOURNAL SEASON 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqTYS...
00:00 Start
01:37 intro
02:35 prologue
03:26 rattlesnake crossing the road
03:54 Abandoned camp
06:07 Devils Tower
12:14 Bear Lodge
16:17 Bigfoot kills a Hunter
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
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