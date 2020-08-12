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THE TIMELINE: Donald Trump, Q and The Great Awakening!
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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318 views • August 12, 2020
Pray for our children and pray that all involved will have justice swiftly served.
"Good Vibrations Podcast" with Charlie Freak, Mark Devlin, and Colleen.
This video does a great job of breaking down political events since President Trump was elected. Each event in the video are documented and can be researched. Please do your own research and draw your own conclusions.
The 3 break down their interpretation of the Trump timeline since the 2016 election. They tend to make President Trump out to be a Savior, almost like the 2nd coming of Christ but then they basically disavow Jesus Christ so I'm not sure President Trump could be the 2nd coming. Anyhow, I digress. . . This video should get the viewer questioning and stir the conscience into a waking state.
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pedophiliaqanonwwg1wgachild traffickingadrenochromepizzagatechild sacrificefollow the moneysave the childrenchild tortureand they all fall downtrump winning
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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