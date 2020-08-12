THE TIMELINE: Donald Trump, Q and The Great Awakening!

Pray for our children and pray that all involved will have justice swiftly served.

"Good Vibrations Podcast" with Charlie Freak, Mark Devlin, and Colleen.

This video does a great job of breaking down political events since President Trump was elected. Each event in the video are documented and can be researched. Please do your own research and draw your own conclusions.

The 3 break down their interpretation of the Trump timeline since the 2016 election. They tend to make President Trump out to be a Savior, almost like the 2nd coming of Christ but then they basically disavow Jesus Christ so I'm not sure President Trump could be the 2nd coming. Anyhow, I digress. . . This video should get the viewer questioning and stir the conscience into a waking state.