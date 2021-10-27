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FDA endorses murderous vaccine ATROCITIES against children... God's wrath will show no mercy
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210 views • October 27, 2021
FDA endorses murderous vaccine ATROCITIES against children... God's wrath will show no mercy
It is EVIL because they ARE evil psychopaths and criminals BUT It's partly the parents that are to blame as well - many are asleep and braindead stupid!
Situation Update, Oct 27, 2021
0:00 Intro
10:01 Interviews
33:09 Big Story
38:58 Australia
45:08 New Zealand
50:05 Communist Nations
52:30 Minneapolis
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/0b12e476-5181-40f9-b43d-47b92e766296
It is EVIL because they ARE evil psychopaths and criminals BUT It's partly the parents that are to blame as well - many are asleep and braindead stupid!
Situation Update, Oct 27, 2021
0:00 Intro
10:01 Interviews
33:09 Big Story
38:58 Australia
45:08 New Zealand
50:05 Communist Nations
52:30 Minneapolis
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/0b12e476-5181-40f9-b43d-47b92e766296
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