RT News July 24, 2024 7AM GMT
125 views • 9 months ago

July 24, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


A Passenger plane erupts in flames after a failed takeoff attempt in Nepal's capital. Nineteen people including crew members were on board. Two people are wounded as a parked car explodes in the North of Moscow. Police say a planted device caused the blast and the investigation is on. Across Kenya tensions erupt, Police clash with anti-government protesters, using tear gas to disperse the crowds that demand the nation's President step down. Finally, Joe Biden has been sighted! His arrival to board Air Force One comes after his days-long absence had social media speculating why the commander-in-chief was missing in action.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
