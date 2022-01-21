© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VACCINATION: THE HIDDEN TRUTH (1998)
Follow
2
Share
Report
203 views • January 21, 2022
Via cg_lem https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cg_lem/ : "In this extremely informative video, fifteen people, including Dr. Viera Scheibner (a PhD researcher), five medical doctors, other researchers, reveal what is really going on in relation to illness and vaccines. Ironically, the important facts come from the orthodox medicine's own peer-reviewed research.
With so much government and medical promotion of vaccination for prevention of disease, the video is clearly devoted to presenting the other side of the issue that parents and others are not being told. The result is a damning account of the ineffectiveness of vaccines and their often harmful effects. It declares that parents are not being told the truth by the media, the Health Department and the medical establishment, with a medical doctor, Dr. Mark Donohoe, confessing that "It is a problem for me that I am part of a profession that is systematically lying to people..."
The video presents well documented answers to questions like:
Was it really vaccines that saved us?
Why are they only counterproductive?
How are many statistics misleading?
What do vaccines contain?
What are they doing to our organs, immune systems, even our genes?
Are childhood diseases really dangerous to healthy children?
Why does vaccination continue?
What are our rights?
Can vaccine damage be evaluated and countered?
What is the true key to immunity?
The video raises the fundamental question of whether we should be trying to prevent childhood diseases anyway, in that they contribute to the development of a healthy immune system. If what the video says is true, why is vaccination pushed so heavily by the government authorities?
In the video, Dr. Viera Scheibner, who has studied almost 100,000 pages of orthodox medical research on vaccination, warns:
"It took almost three years of research before we looked at each other and said 'Vaccines are killing babies'... It is a well documented fact that the incidence and mortality from infectious diseases fell by 90% well before any vaccine was even introduced."
And this from Dr. Archie Kalokerinos, author of the book "Every Second Child":
"So it was obvious that I, and every other doctor for that matter, had been grossly misled... It was clearly shown that the only people who got smallpox twice were the vaccinated."
If you are in the frustrating position of wanting to inform your spouse, friends and/or relatives about vaccination, but they won't read appropriate literature, then this video is ideal. It is clear and logical and an eye-opener. Every doctor should see and respond to it.
~New Dawn magazine review, by Mary Ellen Wheeler
With so much government and medical promotion of vaccination for prevention of disease, the video is clearly devoted to presenting the other side of the issue that parents and others are not being told. The result is a damning account of the ineffectiveness of vaccines and their often harmful effects. It declares that parents are not being told the truth by the media, the Health Department and the medical establishment, with a medical doctor, Dr. Mark Donohoe, confessing that "It is a problem for me that I am part of a profession that is systematically lying to people..."
The video presents well documented answers to questions like:
Was it really vaccines that saved us?
Why are they only counterproductive?
How are many statistics misleading?
What do vaccines contain?
What are they doing to our organs, immune systems, even our genes?
Are childhood diseases really dangerous to healthy children?
Why does vaccination continue?
What are our rights?
Can vaccine damage be evaluated and countered?
What is the true key to immunity?
The video raises the fundamental question of whether we should be trying to prevent childhood diseases anyway, in that they contribute to the development of a healthy immune system. If what the video says is true, why is vaccination pushed so heavily by the government authorities?
In the video, Dr. Viera Scheibner, who has studied almost 100,000 pages of orthodox medical research on vaccination, warns:
"It took almost three years of research before we looked at each other and said 'Vaccines are killing babies'... It is a well documented fact that the incidence and mortality from infectious diseases fell by 90% well before any vaccine was even introduced."
And this from Dr. Archie Kalokerinos, author of the book "Every Second Child":
"So it was obvious that I, and every other doctor for that matter, had been grossly misled... It was clearly shown that the only people who got smallpox twice were the vaccinated."
If you are in the frustrating position of wanting to inform your spouse, friends and/or relatives about vaccination, but they won't read appropriate literature, then this video is ideal. It is clear and logical and an eye-opener. Every doctor should see and respond to it.
~New Dawn magazine review, by Mary Ellen Wheeler
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.