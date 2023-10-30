Israel causing Destruction in Jenin, West Bank early this morning - IDF Bulldozer next to the Government Hospital

Israel causing destruction in Jenin, West Bank early this morning. In the first video you can see the IDF bulldozer next to the Government Hospital in Jenin.
Adding:
Gaza Health Ministry:
The number of martyrs in Israel's attacks on Gaza has risen to 8306,including 4,357 children
We call on all parties to take urgent action to help the collapsed medical system
The ongoing aggression put 25 hospitals out of service in the Strip and targeted 25 ambulances
We received 1,950 reports of missing persons under the rubble, including 1,050 children.
We appeal to our brothers in Egypt to open the Rafah crossing and allow the entry of medical aid and the exit of the injured
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.