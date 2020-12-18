Video 1. (I apologize for the quality, it was taken in a hurried state, but needed greatly for documentation, as we believe fraud is rampant in NM.) Here is information found on New Mexico SoS Website on Election Day--Nov. 3 2020 - Before Polls Closed at 7 pm, races were already being called on the website, when polls had not officially been closed, nor all votes tallied. If you watch the series of these videos. This is video 1, done about 6:30 pm. You will see that most Democrat Candidates were supposedly at between 56 to 71 percent above Republicans and those numbers seemed to be the magic numbers (of sorts, of Election Officials here or of Dominion systems? It is unclear at this point, however, you will see this consistently in the following videos. If I can't attach them all into one here, as the video editor may not allow it. And this is the only thing I miss from the old, classic you-tube site.) Also, however, on the different local News Channels, at between 10 and 11 pm that night, clearly showed most, if not all of the Republican Candidates running in the state were winning in most offices they were running for. Other channels and the NM Secretary of State website were showing that candidates were being called even with a very low percentage of Reporting. We were told, by our County Clerk and/or Secretary of State that counting of votes would be stopped at 11:00 pm and picked up again the next morning. Throughout the night, however, votes and percentages seems to only continue to rise, even while counting wasn't supposed to be going on. This video is for documentation of the incidents of that night and will be followed by numbered videos, as a series, until all videos are uploaded. These videos will show proof of the inconsistencies found on the night of the 2020 Election, and why New Mexico added lawsuits along with the other contested "Swing" states, and why NM seems to have unexpectedly come from out of the blue to join the contested states Republicans. Fraud has been happening here for years and We the People of NM are tired of it! Even some registered Democrats told me they voted for President Trump here, this election and we had record numbers of Republicans vote and record numbers of "New" Republicans vote. So for numbers and percentages to either stay the same or not change at all, we are calling the NM SoS and County Clerks out on the B.S.!