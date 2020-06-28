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Good Citizens of china stripped of their Human rights - Here is the evidence
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89 views • June 28, 2020
Extremely shocking to see this really happening, nothing is being done by those CCP thugs to protect the locals in china.
This video speaks volumes of the oppression that is come to west, if we continue to turn our eyes away from taking in these real life events. There are no actors here!.
Bring the the PLA and CCP down once and for all.
Sharing the latest from my_side.
Please support me through PayPal via attached weblink https://www.paypal.me/jeromenaidu
This video speaks volumes of the oppression that is come to west, if we continue to turn our eyes away from taking in these real life events. There are no actors here!.
Bring the the PLA and CCP down once and for all.
Sharing the latest from my_side.
Please support me through PayPal via attached weblink https://www.paypal.me/jeromenaidu
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