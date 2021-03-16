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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - False & True Prophets - What's Up Prof? 55
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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52 views • March 16, 2021
In Episode 55 we discuss some prophecies made by claimed modern day prophets about Donald Trump and his re-election as president. We look at the biblical criteria of a true prophet and also look at what constitutes a false prophet. To know the difference is especially important in the times we live in, because the Bible tells us that there will be many false prophets, and we have to know how to distinguish between a true and a false prophet.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy