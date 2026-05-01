DOJ drops high quality WHCA shooting footage and it looks like security was asleep - Secret Service friendly fire?

DOJ drops high quality WHCA shooting footage — and it looks like security was asleep

Newly released security video shows alleged suspect sprinting through a checkpoint during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

🔍 In slow motion, the key moment is clear: one Secret Service officer freezes, another hesitates, and only one cop fires point-blank — and misses. (did he hit the cop wearing the armor protection across from him?) - I think the silence from DOJ is the answer.

Adding, more about this:

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shared security video on Thursday that she said shows a suspected gunman shooting a Secret Service officer at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

According to Pirro, the video also shows Cole Allen casing the area in the Washington Hilton the day before the attack, with Allen seen walking in a hallway of the hotel, as well as talking with a woman in the gym.

The video appears to show officers firing their guns at the suspect as he runs through the hotel while holding a shotgun.

Allen, 31, was arrested and charged after he fired a gun during the event. He faces multiple charges, including attempted assassination, and could receive a life sentence if convicted.