Choose Wisely is a short message of encouragement for every believer in Messiah Yeshua, to walk just as our Master walked. While men contrive all manner of excuses to abandon the Father's commandments, remember the Lord's words to Isaiah,

“Listen to Me, you who know righteousness, You people in whose heart is My law: Do not fear the reproach of men, Nor be afraid of their insults. For the moth will eat them up like a garment, And the worm will eat them like wool;

But My righteousness will be forever, And My salvation from generation to generation.”

(Isaiah 51:7-8)