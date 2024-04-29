Judge Cannon is taking on DOJ, Jack Smith: Julie Kelly | Chris Salcedo Show

Judge Cannon is taking on DOJ, Jack Smith: Julie Kelly | The Chris Salcedo Show On Monday's "The Chris Salcedo Show," American Greatness Senior Contributor Julie Kelly praises Judge Aileen Cannon for unsealing documents outlining alleged DOJ and Biden White House corruption in the Trump classified documents case.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.