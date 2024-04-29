Create New Account
Judge Cannon is taking on DOJ, Jack Smith: Julie Kelly | Chris Salcedo Show
GalacticStorm
2244 Subscribers
28 views
Published 18 hours ago

Judge Cannon is taking on DOJ, Jack Smith: Julie Kelly | The Chris Salcedo Show  On Monday's "The Chris Salcedo Show," American Greatness Senior Contributor Julie Kelly praises Judge Aileen Cannon for unsealing documents outlining alleged DOJ and Biden White House corruption in the Trump classified documents case. 

floridaindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

