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UKRAINE - Why does the Ukrainian Policeman need the Criminal Code & the Code of Criminal Procedure, when there is a Club in his Hands?
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240 views • March 07, 2022
This is the English from Russian Translation that I found with this video. But first, I have to say that I have seen so many of these videos from Ukraine where men are taped to post, have their pants pulled down and beaten, by civilians and now policemen. Ridiculed and videotaped. This is the first one that I've uploaded to Brighteon. This is what NAZI's would do. De-Nazify Ukraine!
Description Found:
Crime and Punishment.
Why does the Ukrainian policeman need the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, when there is a club in his hands, and there is a vacuum in his brains. Found at the scene of the crime and immediately carried out the sentence.
He cut the stick. Literally and figuratively.
Description Found:
Crime and Punishment.
Why does the Ukrainian policeman need the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, when there is a club in his hands, and there is a vacuum in his brains. Found at the scene of the crime and immediately carried out the sentence.
He cut the stick. Literally and figuratively.
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