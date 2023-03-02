Prophetic Report RESURRECTION POWER | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

RESURRECTION POWER | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited









Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









Amanda Grace 01.11.23 8:25am

9:03-25:21

https://www.youtube.com/live/mWRz0UbJ71Q?feature=share









Julie Green received 01.10.23 Delivered 01.17.23

A shake up on capitol hill is coming

1:07-8:30

https://rumble.com/v25ason-a-shake-up-on-capitol-hill-is-coming.html









Robin Bullock Church International 01.15.23

24:46-26:52

40:49-42:10

47:35-48:03

https://www.youtube.com/live/cD3skGGlAEY?feature=share









Robin Bullock 11th Hour 01.17.22

20:19-21:48

25:42-27:03

37: I0-41:16

42:13-42:36

1:59:48-201:49

https://www.youtube.com/live/zdfanvV10-c?feature=share









Hank Kunneman 01.15.23

:23-6:32

https://youtu.be/8qPE6YaREfk









Kat Kerr Church International October 20, 2022

29:22-40:34

https://youtu.be/daR6F_2rOHc

















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TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

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