Prophetic Report RESURRECTION POWER | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

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RESURRECTION POWER | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
Amanda Grace 01.11.23 8:25am
9:03-25:21
https://www.youtube.com/live/mWRz0UbJ71Q?feature=share
Julie Green received 01.10.23 Delivered 01.17.23
A shake up on capitol hill is coming
1:07-8:30
https://rumble.com/v25ason-a-shake-up-on-capitol-hill-is-coming.html
Robin Bullock Church International 01.15.23
24:46-26:52
40:49-42:10
47:35-48:03
https://www.youtube.com/live/cD3skGGlAEY?feature=share
Robin Bullock 11th Hour 01.17.22
20:19-21:48
25:42-27:03
37: I0-41:16
42:13-42:36
1:59:48-201:49
https://www.youtube.com/live/zdfanvV10-c?feature=share
Hank Kunneman 01.15.23
:23-6:32
https://youtu.be/8qPE6YaREfk
Kat Kerr Church International October 20, 2022
29:22-40:34
https://youtu.be/daR6F_2rOHc
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TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
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