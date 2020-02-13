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Bill Cooper Murdered Before Revealing This!
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4467 views • February 13, 2020
Bill Cooper Murdered Before Revealing This! Here's the Full Truth Cooper wanted you to see! But deadly forces stopped him first - to keep him from disseminating these New World Order soon-to-be-released diagrams! See where American Patriots, gun owners, Conservatives, Christians, and families with these values will be ordered to report to, be processed, torn away from families and be trucked away! Please share widely!
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