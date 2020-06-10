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Eradication of COVID-19 announced on Iranian national TV
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22 views • June 10, 2020
The confirmation of eradication of COVID-19 in the city of Mahallat using Keshe GANS Plasma Technology was announced by officials on Iranian national TV (http://OfoghTV.ir – Anarestan Program) in April 2020 by prof. Zandeh Del, lecturer and member of the National Defense University.
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