Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PARALYZED! Mom puts Child in Pfizer Trial, now Disabled and Deeply Regrets!
127 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


Feb 14, 2023


PARALYZED! Mom puts Child in Pfizer Trial, now Disabled and "Deeply Regrets!"


Mother puts her 12-Year old Healthy child into the Pfizer Covid Vaccine trial - and now she's in a wheelchair with a feeding tube and their lives have been destroyed. Stephanie De Garay, Mother of Maddie De Garay, joins DeAnna Lorraine to share her tragic story of believing the propaganda and inadvertently ruining her child's life. Don't miss this must-watch and share interview!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and her TWITTER is back! @Deanna4Congress. Also join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week!


CHECK OUT MY AWESOME SPONSORS! (Below)


Claim your exclusive offer and start getting shredded: http://vshred.com/deanna


Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to

$10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots

Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit https://4Patriots.com and use Promo Code: Deanna for 10% off your first order!!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29k4ay-paralyzed-mom-puts-child-in-pfizer-trial-now-disabled-and-deeply-regrets.html


Keywords
healthvaccinemedicinedisabledchildmomtrialvaxjabshotinoculationregretsinjectionwheelchairpfizerdeanna lorraineshots firedmaddie de garayfeeding tubedestroyed livesstephanie de garaytragic story

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket