Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Feb 14, 2023





PARALYZED! Mom puts Child in Pfizer Trial, now Disabled and "Deeply Regrets!"





Mother puts her 12-Year old Healthy child into the Pfizer Covid Vaccine trial - and now she's in a wheelchair with a feeding tube and their lives have been destroyed. Stephanie De Garay, Mother of Maddie De Garay, joins DeAnna Lorraine to share her tragic story of believing the propaganda and inadvertently ruining her child's life. Don't miss this must-watch and share interview!





