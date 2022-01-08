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Cops: Have the courage to stand up for what is right !!
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22 views • January 08, 2022
This is a clip I want to show because it's a short sweet and simple example of positivity. As Robert D. Steele used to say.. "90% of law enforcement are good people trapped in a bad system" ..and the NWO agenda will fail if enough good people back each other up.
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