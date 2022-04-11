🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 11th April

🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥On Sunday April 10, high-precision sea-based Kalibr missiles on the southern outskirts of Dnipropetrovsk destroyed equipment of S-300 anti-aircraft missile division supplied to the Kiev regime by a European country, which was hidden in a hangar. 4 S-300 launchers and up to 25 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were hit, too.



💥During the night, high-precision air-based missiles near Velikaya Novoselovka destroyed weapons and military equipment repair base of the Ukrainian air defence forces, including Buk-M1 and OSA-AKM anti-aircraft missile systems. 2 ammunition depots near Nikolaev and Zhovtnevoe have also been destroyed, as well as a radar of S-300 anti-aitcraft missile system in Uspenovki area.



💥As a result of high-precision strikes, 9 tanks, 5 Akatsiya 2S3 self-propelled artillery systems, 5 BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers and over 60 nationalists were destroyed in Vozdvizhenka-2 and Ivanovka, Donetsk Region.



💥Russian air defence means shot down 1 Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft in the air near Izyum. In addition, 3 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near Balakleya in Kharkov Region, Gulyai Polye and Volnovakha, as well as 1 Valkyrie UAV near Kaliniskoe in Nikolaev Region.



💥Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter has been shot down near Posad-Pokrovskoe, Kherson Region, by concentrated small arms fire.



✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 78 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 3 command posts, 1 radar for illumination and guidance, 3 positions of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems, 4 ammunition depots, as well as 58 strong points and areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.



📊In total, 129 aircfaft and 99 helicopters, 243 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 441 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,079 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 239 multiple launch rocket systems, 909 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,003 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia