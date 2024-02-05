It's Quite Evident What They're Doing

‘Borrow Against Future Generations’
* The moneyed interests in this country want bigger consumer markets and lower wages.
* The invasion of illegals is how they’re achieving it.
* This is the first time that a generation of people have not thought about the consequences of deficit/gubment spending.
* What makes America so different: we always thought about making things better for our descendants.
* We’re doing the opposite now — and bankrupting future generations.
* It’s all for nothing (except plunder, serfdom, usury etc).
* The whole thing is a con and a scam.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3368: Invasion Otherization Bill (5 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4bk362-episode-3368-invasion-otherization-bill.html
