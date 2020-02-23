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Facial Recognition and Christian Persecution?
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30 views • February 23, 2020
Will facial recognition systems help the coming European Beast of the Sea (Revelation 13) power gain totalitarian control? Are steps being taken along those lines? Is Europe in the process of putting together a massive database to surveil all that they can? What about Prüm? Might USA be involved with this? Could this result in Christian persecution? Does any of this have to do with what George Orwell warned about in his 1949 book titled '1984'? What about the UK? What has Big Brother watch warned? What is facial recognition and how does it work? What are concerns that the ACLU and the Electronic Watch foundation have raised? Would the King of the North (666) of biblical prophecy (Daniel chapters 7,8,11) be expected to use this type of technology? What about his religious associate, the two-horned beast, also known as the final Antichrist? What did Jesus tell His followers to do when persecuted? What has to happen before totalitarian control occurs in Europe? Dr. Thiel addresses these questions and more in this video.
A written article of related interest is available titled "EU poised to create massive transatlantic facial-recognition database, link with US" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/eu-poised-to-create-massive-transatlantic-facial-recognition-database-link-with-us/
A written article of related interest is available titled "EU poised to create massive transatlantic facial-recognition database, link with US" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/eu-poised-to-create-massive-transatlantic-facial-recognition-database-link-with-us/
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