Coup d'etat: Dr. Jerome Kroth / JFK Assassination theory = LBJ & CIA + Mafia

Dr. Jerome Kroth, author of the book "Coup d'etat", summarizes evidence of the JFK assassination and concludes that it was ordered by Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson. LBJ allegedly had the CIA organize it and recruit members of the Mafia to assist.

Although much evidence including the detailed confession of James Files is convincing, the consistent assertions over decades of Sylvia Odio is the most important confirmation of this theory for Dr. Kroft.

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