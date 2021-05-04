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PASTOR IN THE UK ARRESTED AFTER CITING BIBLICAL MARRIAGE DEFINITION
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10 views • May 04, 2021
Spiked Online Editor Brendan O’Neill says the recent arrest of a 71-year-old pastor in the UK for alleged hate speech is a “vile assault on freedom of religion”. The pastor in Britain was handcuffed and arrested by police for alleged hate speech after talking about the Biblical definition of marriage - that marriage is between a man and a woman.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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