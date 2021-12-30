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Genocide, in liverpool old people homes, murder, end of life fraud
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61 views • December 30, 2021
Few hours ago a group of people try and discharge a elderly man from hospital 🏥 in Liverpool just to be confronted by angry 😡 nurses s and security a bit later on the police 👮♀️ arrive
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