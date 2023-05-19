Ugh! Another Stupid 'Fitness For Preppers' Video!

Keep your commitments to your commitments.-RH. And, always consult your physician before beginning or modifying an exercise program. And...be consistent. Train to failure. Use strict form. If I can do it, you can too! https://www.youtube.com/@RyanHumiston Ryan has tips on training splits, exercises, proper diet, using good form, drop sets, giant sets and super sets, partial reps and ways to maximize the benefits of weight training and how to use your time efficiently in the gym. Plus he and his wife rescue dogs, which means he's a pretty good guy in spite of the crass remarks and unnecessary attempts at humor. Haha.