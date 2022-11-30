X22 REPORT Ep. 2936b- Elon: “This Is A Battle For The Future Of Civilization”,There Is No Other Way,Info Warfare

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2936b- Nov. 29, 2022

Elon: 'This Is A Battle For The Future Of Civilization”,There Is No Other Way,Info Warfare

The [DS] is now panicking over Twitter. They have lost one of their main weapons and now the people control it. The [DS] are now pushing everything they have at Trump to stop him from running, but they have nothing that is going to work, they are desperate. Kari Lake is ready to pounce as soon as they certify the elections, then she can take action. There is only way forward, Trump has the plan, the military is behind him, the people are about to learn the truth and the truth will bring down the [DS].

