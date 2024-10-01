Iran fires 200 missiles at Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iran launched a major missile attack on Israel on Tuesday, firing approximately 200 missiles across the country. Sounds of explosions were heard in the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and sirens all over the country have been blaring.
This attack followed Israel’s recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in southern Beirut, as Israeli forces continued cross-border operations into Lebanon.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/