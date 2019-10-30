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CARL CAMERON'S 4-PART REPORT ON ISRAELI ESPIONAGE (ORWELLIZED FROM FOX ARCHIVES)
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53 views • October 30, 2019
Fox News Channel’s chief political correspondent Carl Cameron shared his thoughts on a variety of issues including the attacks of 9/11/2001 with We Are Change Minnesota on September 14th, 2009 in the U.S. Senate office building. http://mnchange.org/carl-cameron-supports-questioning-911 . Citing warnings by numerous foreign intelligence agencies, pre-9/11 warnings from Arizona FBI agent Kenneth Williams and stating quite plainly that, “It’s really hard to make the case that the buildings just imploded without some sort of an accelerant,” Cameron said we’re, “right to bang the drum because we don’t know,” what really transpired on 9/11 and that, “The unanswered questions are reasons to be skeptical.“ he also states "There are bad guys in the government. Black Ops and stuff does happen.“
My personal comment: "Israel turned our CALEA wiretap infrastructure into a MEGAPHONE"
I knew at 10:00 AM that morning that Israel had attacked the United States via proxy...just like June 8, 1967.
My personal comment: "Israel turned our CALEA wiretap infrastructure into a MEGAPHONE"
I knew at 10:00 AM that morning that Israel had attacked the United States via proxy...just like June 8, 1967.
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