DISEASE: The Overlooked Triad

Disease is a combination of interweaving elements to cause dis-ease in your body.

Disease arises from a self-reinforcing correlation between three factors: high acidity, parasitic infestation, and damaged DNA. An overly acidic internal environment creates the conditions parasites need to survive and multiply — low oxygen, weakened immune surveillance, and a terrain hostile to healthy cell function but hospitable to pathogens. Once established, parasites don’t remain passive; they actively contribute back to that acidity through their own metabolic waste and by disrupting normal digestive and immune function, deepening the very environment that let them take hold in the first place. Damaged DNA completes the cycle from both directions. An acidic, parasite-burdened body produces the oxidative stress and nutrient depletion that damages DNA at the cellular level, impairing the body’s ability to repair itself or mount an effective immune response.





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