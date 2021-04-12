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(Governor) Dr Scott Jensen: A message to The World (Doctors) [12.04.2021]
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70 views • April 12, 2021
'This is not abour me... This is abou you - You are being targeteging now...
They are coming for YOU!
Scott Jensen @drscottjensen · 15 t ago:
"For the THIRD time in under a year someone has tried to take away the my medical license and use the board as a weapon, but they failed again. The sad part is we'll never get to know who is behind these targeted attacks.
Pay attention, because they are coming after YOU!"
https://drscottjensen.com/
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJfzszANCJDbFrAtDXRFj9w
https://twitter.com/drscottjensen
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/07/dr-scott-jensen-who-confirm-weve-all-been-played-on-covid-19/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Jensen_(Minnesota_politician)
https://lightonconspiracies.com/dr-scott-jensen-who-confirm-weve-all-been-played-on-covid-19/
Source:
https://twitter.com/drscottjensen
https://twitter.com/drscottjensen/status/1381427198675017730
They are coming for YOU!
Scott Jensen @drscottjensen · 15 t ago:
"For the THIRD time in under a year someone has tried to take away the my medical license and use the board as a weapon, but they failed again. The sad part is we'll never get to know who is behind these targeted attacks.
Pay attention, because they are coming after YOU!"
https://drscottjensen.com/
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJfzszANCJDbFrAtDXRFj9w
https://twitter.com/drscottjensen
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/07/dr-scott-jensen-who-confirm-weve-all-been-played-on-covid-19/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Jensen_(Minnesota_politician)
https://lightonconspiracies.com/dr-scott-jensen-who-confirm-weve-all-been-played-on-covid-19/
Source:
https://twitter.com/drscottjensen
https://twitter.com/drscottjensen/status/1381427198675017730
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