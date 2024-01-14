Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Message to Mike Adams From a 'Partial Prepper'
channel image
Poet Prophet
15 Subscribers
228 views
Published Yesterday


Christ's yoke is easy, and his burden light. Must a 'partial prepper' carry more?

This message is in response to Mike's report titled 'Are You a Partial Prepper Living in Denial About How Bad It's Going to Get? of Dec. 30...

https://www.brighteon.com/76d45262-3aba-4a9c-9488-51a69eecfcbf

This video is posted only to Brighteon.

More about the author at https://Linktr.ee/PoetProphetic





Keywords
preppingglobalistschristianityglobalistgoldglobalismcryptosilvertyrannyhealthranger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket